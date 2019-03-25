A Remarkable President

If for no other reason than his amazing graciousness with Israel (and there are many other reasons), Donald Trump will go down as one of America’s greatest presidents. That his critics think I’m a jerk for saying so doesn’t negate the fact.

This week, the 45th president birthed another star in the universe by declaring that the United States recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This on the heels of his announcement in 2017 that the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, followed by the moving of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

All these declarations are historic and titanic.

Joe Lieberman, the former Democrat, pointed out an interesting fact:

“The fact that [the president is] unconventional enables him to do something that presidents before him, of both parties, probably thought was the right thing to do but never did it because it seemed unconventional, and that’s the way it is with the Golan Heights.”

Trump did what Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Obama didn’t do: give maximum priority to Israel’s security.

Benjamin Netanyahu was obviously thrilled.

“President Trump has just made history. I called him and thanked him on behalf of the people of Israel. He did it again. First, he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy here, then he got out of the disastrous Iran treaty, and now recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

Enjoy this. It won’t last forever, or even long.

Nikki Haley? She was great at the UN, but recently had a dust-up with supporters because she appeared at an event with John Brennan. Plus, Haley is like every other politician not named Trump: beholden to someone else.

As we look at what will come after Trump—when Israel will presumably go back to being vulnerable with American presidents—we must hope that Trump and Netanyahu are working closely behind the scenes to put policies in place and facts on the ground that will strengthen Israel.

When one considers the Democrat field for ’20, we see either craven opportunists or lunatics. None of them advocate policies that even work or make sense. Can you imagine what one of them would do in office?

Beto O’Rourke has a Millennial mindset when it comes to Israel: he’s hostile. Even creepy ol’ Joe Biden stabs Israel in the back every chance he can get, all the while touting his “close friendship” with “my friend, Bibi.”

One gets the feeling that even the Israelis are stunned at Trump’s far-reaching friendship.

And so, as they say, make hay while the sun still shines.

Nastier fights than the status of the Golan Heights are on the horizon.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready