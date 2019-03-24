Year of Hamas-Led Clashes On Gaza Border Continue as Hamas Brutally Crushes Civil Unrest

“When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Riots challenging the security fence separating Israel from Gaza continued on Friday with additional clashes taking place overnight. In addition to the clashes with Israel, Palestinian protests against the Hamas government were brutally suppressed in Gaza.

Approximately 9,500 Gazans rioted along the border, burning tires and throwing explosive devices. There has been an increase in the number of aerial incendiary devices launched at Israel from Gaza in recent weeks. Police sappers were called to take care of explosives that had been carried into an open field in the Shaar HaNegev region on Sunday.

A Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured in the early hours of Sunday in overnight clashes with the IDF. Approximately 600 Gazan men took part in the clashes. Explosives were reportedly thrown at the IDF troops. Red alert sirens were triggered by an improvised explosive device planted along the border fence. The Israeli air force responded by hitting two Hamas military targets.

Hamas announced that the nighttime raids will continue every night for seven days from 7 PM until daybreak.

It is suspected that this coming weekend will be an especially intense time of riots since March 30 marks exactly one year since the March of Return riots began.

Gazans have been protesting Hamas’ government for two weeks. They have been protesting the high cost of living, high taxes, and the usurping of humanitarian aid for military purposes. Posts on social media show the Hamas security forces responding violently, beating demonstrators with batons and firing live ammunition into the air.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate claimed that security forces have mistreated reporters, in some cases physically harming them, and prevented them from documenting events.

Times of Israel reported that the Gaza Health Ministry, which has been reporting on injuries sustained while protesting on the border with Israel, has refused to report on injuries sustained in the civil protests inside Gaza.