Media Called Out for Bias Favoring Ocasio-Cortez

David Marcus, the Federalist’s New York correspondent, pointed out the media bias in favor of liberal freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wants to punish Asian-American students for being academically successful.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “68% of all NYC public school students are Black or Latino. To only have 7 Black students accepted into Stuyvesant (a *public* high school) tells us that this is a system failure. Education inequity is a major factor in the racial wealth gap.”

Marcus points out the liberal media bias against New York City’s meritocratic system.

“Her math is correct, but what she fails to mention is that while Asian students make up only 15 percent of all students in New York, they are a whopping 74 percent of students at Stuyvesant, the school she references,” Marcus wrote.

“She claims this is inequity and represents a racial wealth gap. But exactly what systems does she believe that New York City has in place that can explain the extraordinary achievements of Asian students? Are Asians getting better schools? More resources? In what way are Asians the beneficiaries of a racial wealth gap? Don’t expect answers any time soon. This is a question Democrats and their allies in the news media have no answer for, and can barely even bring themselves to mention. The pebble in their shoe is that despite obvious racism that exists and has always existed towards Asian Americans, they succeed anyway, by almost every metric.”

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media