Rocket Strikes Israeli House; At Least 6 Wounded, Miraculously No Fatalities

Seven Israelis were wounded early Monday, when a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip directly struck a house; miraculously nobody was killed.

The house in Moshav Mishmeret, in the Sharon Plain near to the city of Netanya – Israel’s seventh-largest population center – was almost totally destroyed.

In this house, in the rural village of Mishmeret, in the heart of the country, 7 Israelis were wounded by a direct hit of a rocket launched by Palestinian terrorists from #Gaza

Israel’s emergency services were called to the scene, including Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah, whose EMS volunteers treated the wounded.

The volunteers who arrived at the scene reported that five people suffered physical injuries and are in moderate and light conditions and were treated at the scene and then transported to hospital.

The United Hatzalah Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is currently treating numerous people who are reportedly suffering from shock.

United Hatzalah Chapter Head of the Tel Mond region said “Our volunteers treated one woman in her 50s who was moderately injured and an additional four people who were lightly injured. Teams from the Psychotrauma Unit are active at the scene treating people for emotional stress and shock.”

A red-alert siren sounded in the Sharon region shortly after 5:00 a.m., with local residents reporting that they heard the sound of a rocket exploding.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is still investigating details of the incident, but did confirm that the rocket was launched from within the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently in Washington, has decided to cut short his visit and will return to Israel following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the meantime, it is thought that he will hold a security consultation with the Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the head of the National Security Council (NSC) and senior security officials.

This is the second time in as many weeks that rockets and missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel’s densely populated coastal plain.