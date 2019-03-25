IDF-Gaza Watch

See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

In the early hours Monday morning, a rocket attack hit central Israel with one rocket making a direct hit on a house, injuring seven people. The rocket penetrated 75 miles into Israel.

IMAGINE: You wake up to the sound of air-raid sirens & realize that terrorists fired a rocket at your home. This morning, a home in central Israel was destroyed when it was directly hit by a homemade rocket fired by #Hamas from over 75 miles away in #Gaza.#StopHamas pic.twitter.com/yhDWWobnLW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 25, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently in Washington has decided to cut short his visit and will return to Israel following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There has been a criminal attack on the State of Israel, and we will respond forcefully,” said Netanyahu. “In light of the security events, I have decided to cut short my visit to the US and will return to Israel immediately after my meeting with President Trump.”

In the meantime, it is thought that he has already held a security consultation with the Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the head of the National Security Council (NSC) and senior security officials.

We can confirm that #Hamas is responsible for firing a homemade rocket. It flew a distance of 75 miles across Israel and then destroyed this home: pic.twitter.com/nXytl8hcfl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 25, 2019

This is the second time in as many weeks that rockets and missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel’s densely populated coastal plain.

Monday 5:24 AM

Red Alert sirens went off in southern Israel, sending Israelis scrambling. The family was in a child’s bedroom which had been fortified as a secure space. when the rocket hit the roof above their living room, penetrating into the house. The grandmother, 60, sustained burns and shrapnel wounds when she ran out to pull the door to the safe room shut. She was listed in moderate condition. The mother of the family and a six-month-old baby were lightly wounded by shrapnel. The rest of the family, including a 12-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were suffering from shock but physically unharmed. The family’s dogs were killed in the attack.

A Hamas source inside Gaza told Al Jazeera that the rocket launch was due to “bad weather.”

“No one from the resistance movements, including Hamas, has an interest in firing rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the enemy,” the official said on condition of anonymity, evoking the possibility that the strike may have been caused by “bad weather”.

The IDF placed the blame directly on Hamas. “The rocket fire was carried out by Hamas from a Hamas position. We see Hamas as being responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” an IDF statement read.

Reports out of Gaza said that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were evacuating their positions, expecting an Israeli military response.

Monday 3:00 PM

The IDF shut down agricultural work and roads along the Gaza border “to improve readiness.” Train service in southern Israel was also shut down.

Monday, 4:00 PM

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said that the IDF had placed infantry and an armored brigade under the IDF’s Southern Command and had put out an emergency call-up to reservists to bolster the personnel available to operate the Iron Dome rocket defense system and anti-aircraft systems and carry out intelligence work.

“We are ready for a variety of scenarios,” Manelis said, stressing that the rocket had been fired from a Hamas position and that Israel was holding Hamas responsible for “everything that happens in the Gaza Strip.”

In addition, the army deployed infantry and armored corps units to the Gaza border.