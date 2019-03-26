IDF Soldiers on High Alert After Continued Rocket Fire

“See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

After a heated night along the Gazan border with at least 30 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, there is a day of calm. While Hamas announced that there was an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, denied that there was a ceasefire and the Israeli Defense Forces remain on high alert.

Since Monday, Hamas terrorists have launched dozens of rockets into Southern and Central Israel, destroying a home north of Tel Aviv and injuring seven. Bomb shelters have been opened across Israel and the IDF has responded with hundreds of targeted attacks against Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned from the United States today to meet with the security cabinet and discuss the next steps, the IDF’s “very, very forceful” response is intended to deter Hamas, showing that “we’ll not hesitate to go in and take all necessary steps – regardless of anything, any date, other than Israel’s security needs.”

IDF intelligence and strategic affairs ministers have stated that Israel is approaching a military campaign in Gaza and as such, IDF troops are being deployed to Israel’s south as the military prepares for the possibility of a full-blown confrontation with Hamas.

In addition to the threat of rockets, this coming weekend will mark the one year anniversary of the “March of Return” on the Gaza border, with further Palestinian protests planned.

Monday’s escalation occurs just 11 days after air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv for the first time since 2014, as two rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel. The IDF confirmed that terrorist organization Hamas launched the rockets on March 14, although Hamas said that the rockets were launched “by accident.” In response to the rocket attacks on Israeli civilians, the IDF struck 100 terror sites in Gaza, including an underground rocket manufacturing site, the headquarters responsible for orchestrating Hamas terrorism in Judea and Samaria and the Hamas center of unmanned aerial aircraft.

During the month of March, other attacks against Israelis and the IDF – on a nearly-daily basis – included shootings, stabbings, a car ramming, clusters of balloons launched into Israel carrying explosive devices, explosive devices hurled across the Gaza border and armed terrorists breaching Israel’s border fence.

