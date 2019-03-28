War Veterans Project Takes Top Award in Innovation Competition

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation announced the winners on Tuesday of its second annual Innovation Competition, which helps fund a never-been-done-before, out-of-the-box project, program or event to advance pro-Israel advocacy on college campuses and beyond.

“We believe in the strength and abilities of these young leaders. In the years to come, they will proudly rise up and gather the courage to make change,” said philanthropist Gila Milstein. “The competition is one way to empower students and the community to make a difference.”

The Milstein Innovation Competition encourages college students and senior high school students to collaborate with national pro-Israel nonprofit organizations to plan and execute incredible pro-Israel initiatives. Three finalists presented their ideas on Monday during the Milstein Student Reception at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., which wrapped up this week.

The grand-prize winners were selected by Adam and Gila Milstein, and Los Angeles Jewish Journal editor-in-chief David Suissa. The group was awarded $16,000 and will continue to receive support from the Milstein Family Foundation’s staff. “Brave” was also selected as the crowd favorite by the Milstein Student Fellows at the reception. Each member of the group won an additional $200.

“Our innovation competition inspires the next generation of leaders to share their out-of-the-box and innovative ideas to combat hatred and defend the Jewish state,” said philanthropist Adam Milstein. “As rising antisemitism threatens our community, we must change our approaches and find new ways to advance our shared cause of stomping out bigotry against the Jewish people and Israel.”