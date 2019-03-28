“Assuredly, Thus said Hashem: “Behold, I will found in Tzion, stone by stone, A tower of precious cornerstones, Exceedingly firm; He who trusts need not fear.” ISAIAH 28:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word for ‘stone’ is even (אבן). What is interesting about this word is that it contains within it the Hebrew words for ‘father,’ av (אב), and ‘son,’ ben (בן). Once again, the Hebrew root of a simple word teaches a profound lesson, by alluding to the fact that the bond between a father and his son is as strong as a rock, and as precious as a fine stone.