Yishai at Columbia Law School, Israeli Sovereignty in Biblical Heartland

Yishai Fleisher is the International Spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron. He is a broadcaster on the LandofIsrael.com and is a frequent columnist for all the major English language news and analysis papers. Yishai holds a JD from Cardozo Law and rabbinic ordination from Kollel Agudat Achim. Yishai served as a Paratrooper in the IDF and continues to participate in an elite battlefield reserve unit.