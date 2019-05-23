“She said to the men, “I know that Hashem has given the country to you, because dread of you has fallen upon us, and all the inhabitants of the land are quaking before you.” JOSHUA 2:9 (The Israel Bible™)

When Rahab speaks to the spies, she reports that the Canaanites are afraid of the Children of Israel. They are well aware of the miracles Hashem has done for the Israelites — both forty years earlier during the time of the exodus, and more recently in the battles against the Amorite kings Sihon and Og (Numbers 21). They know that God has given the land to the Children of Israel and therefore, they are afraid. Not only does Rahab report this to the spies, but she even casts her lot with the Israelites. Rahab is a prime example of a righteous gentile. Understanding that these men are representatives of Hashem’s chosen people who will receive the chosen land, she singlehandedly undertakes to protect the spies. The Children of Israel are not the only ones who understand that God is giving them the Promised Land; the righteous among the nations also recognize that this is the will of Hashem. God gave the Children of Israel the Land of Israel then, and He gives it to them now as well.