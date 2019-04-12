Thank You Shurat HaDin And Nitsana Darshan-Leitner

Airbnb has reversed their biased decision to not allow Jewish listings in Judea & Samaria (West Bank).

This didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened because Shurat HaDin – The Israel Law Center – headed by Nitsana Darshan Leitner once again took action. The legal team there brought legal action and then negotiated a settlement agreement to repeal the discriminatory policy, thereby resolving the civil action in favor of her clients.

While I don’t know anything about the back and forth or the legalities, a group of American Jews filed a civil rights lawsuit against Airbnb in the United States Federal District Court – and the huge company bent and gave in. As a result, the property owners (Jewish Israelis) don’t suffer any losses due to this discriminatory policy.

As the American attorney for the organization said, “Imagine if Airbnb had decided not to service Muslim homes in Oakland because they opposed growth of the Muslim community there. Nobody would tolerate that for a minute. Yet that is exactly what Airbnb’s policy was for Jews in the Judea and Samaria region. As a provider of a service to the public, Airbnb is not permitted to refuse to provide services to selected religious group to engineer who it thinks should be allowed to live where. We are gratified that the legal process has worked and that as a result of the case we filed Airbnb came to recognize the mistake it had made and changed their policy.”

Airbnb made a decision to boycott Jewish homeowners and only gave in because they were threatened with the long hand of Jewish justice.

As she told the New York Times a few years ago, “there is a price for Jewish blood.” The organization she heads has long worked to ensure that those who harm Jewish and Israeli interests pay a price – whether it be terrorists (she has won $1.6 billion in judgments against defendants including Iran, Syria, North Korea and Hamas), filing war-crime charges against Palestinian officials in the International Criminal Court at The Hague, or other court cases worldwide.

Airbnb reversed their policies – and thanks are due, once again to Nitsana Darshan Leitner and the Israel Law Center staff.