Prophecy News Talk- When Ilhan Omar said, “It’s all about the Benjamins”, she may have had some divine inspiration. It is indeed all about the Benjamins: Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin Gantz, and the Third Temple built in the inheritance of the Tribe of Benjamin. We learn in the Bible that Balaam intended to curse Israel but actually blessed us. Is this what happened with Ilhan?
Prophecy News Talk: Ilhan Omar’s Balaam Prophecy “It is all about the Benjamins”
Prophecy News Talk- When Ilhan Omar said, “It’s all about the Benjamins”, she may have had some divine inspiration. It is indeed all about the Benjamins: Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin Gantz, and the Third Temple built in the inheritance of the Tribe of Benjamin. We learn in the Bible that Balaam intended to curse Israel but actually blessed us. Is this what happened with Ilhan?