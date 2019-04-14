IDF Recalling Reservists From Gaza Border

“See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The IDF announced on Sunday that it is recalling three infantry brigades and an artillery battalion that were deployed to the Gaza border three weeks ago during an escalation of violence. Reservists were also called up from air defense and intelligence.

“In accordance with the ongoing assessment, it was decided to release the increased forces in the Southern Command for ongoing operations and training to improve their readiness,” the military said in a statement. “The IDF continues to be highly prepared to act quickly according to need and situation assessment.”

The flare-up last month included a missile launch from Gaza that struck a house in central Israel. Though violence has not completely stopped, there has been a significant decrease in incendiary aerial devices, and night-time riots have ended. Approximately 7,500 Gazans arrived at the weekly March of Return riots but they remained at a reasonable distance from the security fence.

One week after the missile attack, Israel opened the two border crossings into Gaza.

One week ago, Israel announced they were extending fishing zone for Gazan fisherman to 15 nautical miles from a previous six, the largest range in recent years.