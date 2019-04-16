Trump Blasts ‘Antisemitic’ and ‘Anti-Israel’ Omar

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Monday as “anti-Semitic” and “anti-Israel” amid Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) coming to her defense in response to the president tweeting a video, criticizing Omar for saying that the 9/11 attacks as “some people did something.”

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!” he tweeted.

Pelosi announced on Sunday that U.S. Capitol Police and the House sergeant-at-arms "are conducting a security assessment to safeguard" Omar, he family and staff.

Omar made her 9/11 remark while addressing the Council on American-Islamic Relations’s Greater Los Angeles branch last month.

Since being in Congress, Omar has repeatedly made anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements, including blaming the American Israel Public Affairs committee of paying politicians to support their pro-Israel agenda, leading to a passed resolution condemning antisemitism and other forms of hatred that did not call out Omar by name.