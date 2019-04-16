Cardoza-Moore Excoriates ‘Ill-Informed’ Ocasio-Cortez’s Defense of Omar

Wisdom has built her house; she has hewn her seven pillars. She has slaughtered her beasts; she has mixed her wine; she has also set her table. She has sent out her young women to call from the highest places in the town, “Whoever is simple, let him turn in here!” To him who lacks sense she says, “Come, eat of my bread and drink of the wine I have mixed” Proverbs 9:1-6 (The Israel Bible™)

Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has blasted freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as ‘ill-informed’ and accusing her of trivializing the memory of the Holocaust.

Ocasio-Cortez, unsurprisingly, came out in support of under-fire provocateur Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by tweeting the famous statement by Pastor Martin Niemöller, in defense of “the anti-Semite and Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group collaborator,” according to a Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) press release.

Cardoza-Moore was unequivocal in her condemnation. “The statement AOC quoted was written by Niemöller who lived under the Nazi regime and used his influence to defend the innocent victims of his government. In contrast, Ilhan Omar is a collaborator of the Muslim Brotherhood which historically supported the Nazis then, and is aggressively seeking the destruction of Israel and America now.”

Omar herself has been widely condemned for espousing yet more wounding and deliberately hurtful speech, this time describing the coordinated Al-Qaeda attacks on American soil on 9/11 as “some people did something,” and attempting to retroactively defend such an action.

PJTN published an online petition calling for the removal of Rep. Omar from Congress following at least three public statements that were seen as wildly antisemitic. The organization has added the names of Ocasio-Cortez and fellow freshman Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to the petition, claiming that each of them seeks the same goal.

“If Ocasio-Cortez is going to quote someone from the Nazi-era to support Omar, she needs to quote a Nazi collaborator! Niemoller was against the Nazis and used his influence to mobilize the Germans against them,” Cardoza Moore maintained.

“Are Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib an example of the growing number of uneducated graduates from U.S. schools? ‘God help us’! You just can’t make this stuff up! They have no clue about history! Or worse, are they actively engaged in a Goebbels-style media propaganda war in order to rewrite history?”

Cardoza-Moore, herself a descendant of Jews from the Iberian Peninsula, bitterly criticized Ocasio-Cortez as a traitor to her Sephardic Jewish ancestors. Ocasio-Cortez proffered this particular attachment (though tenuous) to Judaism at an event celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. Interestingly, it has neither been referred to nor reiterated since.

“Not only was her statement not befitting of a U.S. lawmaker, but it is also an embarrassment to our ancestors and shows her lack of education. She needs to stand down and Americans of Hispanic/Latino descent need to join me in calling her out,” Cardoza-Moore exclaimed.

Cardoza-Moore effectively accused Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib of sedition; “The three uneducated Congresswomen that arose from the antisemitic, un-American, Women’s March are waging an unholy war in Congress to belittle the Holocaust, normalize antisemitism, mainstream anti-Americanism and whitewash Islamism. We the people, especially women of Hispanic-Latino descent, will not idly stand by as subversive forces openly work to destroy our country from within.”