Kushner: No Middle East Peace Plan Till Early June

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Jeremiah 29:11 (The Israel Bible™)

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner reportedly told a group of ambassadors on Wednesday that the highly anticipated Mideast peace plan for the Israelis and Palestinians will be released after Israel forms a new government and after the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, which starts on May 5 and concludes on June 4.

The proposal has been kept a closely guarded secret and, according to The Washington Post on Sunday, will “stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinians state.”

The Trump administration held a closed-door meeting with more than 70 Jewish and pro-Israel leaders at the White House on Tuesday that included talk about the peace plan, though no specifics were revealed, according to an attendee at the meeting.

“I know a lot of people are concerned that the peace plan is going to be coming out soon,” said Dermer, reported Jewish Insider. “But I have to say, as Israel’s ambassador, I am confident that this administration—given its support for Israel—will take Israel’s vital concerns into account in any plan they will put forward.”

“I will never blame any American president or secretary of state or envoy for the failure to achieve peace—anyone who does that doesn’t understand why we don’t have peace. The Palestinians have to cross the Rubicon. It’s going to be up to them,” he added.

“But what you can be is better or worse, facilitators to get them to that point. And I could not think of better facilitators, with better relations both with Israel and the Arab world, to take advantage of this historic opportunity. I know that you all join me in wishing the best for the initiative that will come in the weeks and months ahead,” said Dermer.