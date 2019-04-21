Two Israel-Related Matters in the Mueller Report (and What’s Omitted)

“Of David. Vindicate me, Hashem, for I have walked without blame; I have trusted in Hashem; I have not faltered.” Psalms 26:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S. Department of Justice released on Thursday the highly anticipated report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to interfere the 2016 election despite Moscow’s attempt to influence it.

Two Israel-related matters were mentioned in the report, which have previously been reported in the press: