“You shall observe the Feast of Unleavened Bread—eating unleavened bread for seven days as I have commanded you.” EXODUS 23:15 (The Israel Bible™)

“You shall observe the Feast of Unleavened Bread” says the Bible, so why do we refer to the holiday as “Passover”? Rabbi Tuly provides a Jewish teaching that explains the difference between the two names and gets to the very heart of what this special festival is all about. Unleavened Bread, or “Matzah” refers to the Jewish people’s devotion to God when they followed Him without sufficient provisions into the wilderness, whereas “Passover” refers to God’s loving concern for the People of Israel.