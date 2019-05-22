“You shall not abhor an Edomite, for he is your kinsman. You shall not abhor an Egyptian, for you were a stranger in his land.” DEUTERONOMY 23:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite the bitter slavery the nation suffered at the hand of the Egyptians, the Torah teaches that we must care for all of Hashem’s children, even our persecutors, and not treat them the same way they treated us. In fact, the Torah emphasizes universal feelings of sympathy and compassion for all, and warns against rejoicing at the downfall of our enemies. It is for this reason that at the Seder meal every Pesach, when the Jewish people celebrate their salvation from the hands of their Egyptian oppressors, they spill symbolic drops of wine from their cups while mentioning the ten plagues, to indicate that their joy is diminished due the suffering caused to their enemies. The State of Israel has also demonstrated great sympathy towards its military enemies and towards the civilian populations of neighboring countries, despite their hostility. The field hospitals the IDF has maintained for Syrian refugees provide one example of the fact that the Israeli army is the most humanitarian one in the world.