Baby Girl Born on Birthday of Sister Killed by Terrorists

“He said, “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there; Hashem has given, and Hashem has taken away; blessed be the name of Hashem.” Job 1:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Adva Bitton, whose daughter Adele died in 2015, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, Adele’s birthday.

In 2013, five Palestinians targeted a bus and a private car near Ariel in Samaria. The car, driven by Adva, crashed into a vehicle parked on the side

of the road and four members of the family were injured. Adele, who was two years old at the time, sustained a severe head injury which left her unresponsive and paralyzed. She died two years later from complications of pneumonia linked to the neurological damage caused by the injury.

“Just as we live with our loss 24/7, we are choosing life and continue to bring life into the world,” Adva told Channel 12 News in an interview after the birth.

The new baby is the Bitton’s seventh child.