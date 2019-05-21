“After that, he read all the words of the Teaching, the blessing and the curse, just as is written in the Book of the Teaching.” JOSHUA 8:34 (The Israel Bible™)

The goal of settling the Land of Israel is not simply for the Children of Israel to be a nation like all other nations. For that, any land would have been sufficient; the Holy Land would not be necessary. Rather, the purpose of being in Eretz Yisrael is to be a holy nation living freely in its land. Therefore, it stands to reason that Yehoshua would teach the entire Torah again to every man, woman and child at this early point of the nation’s entrance into Eretz Yisrael. Rabbi Meir Bar Ilan, an early Religious Zionist, taught that the goal must be “the Land of Israel for the People of Israel according to the Torah of Israel.” Similarly, commenting on the special relationship between the land and the Bible, former President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres said of his mentor David Ben Gurion, “he restored the Bible to its people, and he restored the people to the Bible.”