A Terrifying Inside View of a Firebomb Attack on Bus

A video taken by one of the students shows a terrifying insider’s view of what it is like to be attacked by a firebomb in Israel. The bus was traveling to Pnei Kedem in eastern Gush Etzion just south of Jerusalem, returning a group of girls from a Shabbat school trip. Palestinians attacked the bus with a homemade firebomb, also referred to as a Molotov Cocktail. Though improvised, the device made from a glass bottle and gasoline is deadly and can engulf vehicles in flames. In this attack, the bus was damaged and four passengers were treated for shock.