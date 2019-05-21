Bipartisan Letter Calls for Addressing Syrian Threats, Ensuring Defense of Israel

“For want of strategy an army falls, But victory comes with much planning.” Proverbs 11:14 (The Israel Bible™)

A bipartisan letter signed by nearly 400 membersfrom both sides of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate was sent to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, calling on him to address threats in Syria, in addition to ensuring Israel’s safety.

“At a time of grave insecurity in the Middle East, we are deeply concerned about the role that terrorist and extremist groups and U.S. adversaries continue to play, particularly in Syria,” stated the letter. “As some of our closest allies in the region are being threatened, American leadership and support are as crucial as ever.”