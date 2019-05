Iranian Ayatollah Yousef Tabtabai Nejad said in a sermon in Esfahan that the America fleet of warships could be destroyed by Iranian missiles, and that the authority to launch a strike against them lies in the hands of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, rather than in the hands of “officials who will take their time.” He added: “When [Khamenei] says he will do something, he does it!” The video was posted by Fars News Agency on May 13.