Take a Whirlwind Culinary Tour of the Galilee

As the author of the travel cookbook Israel Eats, Steven Rothfeld from Napa Valley in California knows Israeli food intimately. The photographer, who has illustrated more than a dozen books, spent several months traveling in Israel exploring the vibrant food scene, guided by locals to one great restaurant after another, and also to the growers and producers of the food. On a recent visit to Israel, ISRAEL21c invited him for a day in the Galilee. Rothfeld took us to some of his favorite places including Salsila, an organic farm; Goats with the Wind, a unique goat farm nestled in the Galilee Hills; and Gaby Sadan’s beautiful Shvo Vineyard, where the wines are starting to attract serious international attention.