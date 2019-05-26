Owners of Noah’s Ark Sue for Rain Damage

“The rain fell on the earth forty days and forty nights.” Genesis 7:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The owners of Ark Encounters, a Biblically themed park in Kentucky featuring a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark, are currently involved in a lawsuit against its insurers for refusing to cover ran damage.

Heavy rains struck Williamstown, Kentucky where the ark is located in 217 and 2018. Though the ark itself weathered the storm, the rainfall caused a “significant landslide” on the property, which undermined an access road leading to the massive wooden vessel. According to the owners, the access road was rendered unusable. The suit, filed this week in US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claimed that representatives from five of the park’s insurers inspected the damage and told the owners to proceed with repairs. The road was repaired bt the park owners claim the insurers have since paid only “a very small portion” of the $1 million costs of repairs. The park filed suit this week in US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, alleging its insurers acted in bad faith. Park owners are seeking punitive and compensatory damages. As a result, the access road was unsafe to use and repairs cost approximately $1 million, according to court documents.

The park opened in 2016 after an investment of over $100 million. Even in the planning stages, the controversy over the ark led to a prolonged court battle. The exhibit sparked concerns about separation of church and state after Governor Matt Bevin approved $18 million in tax breaks for the project, according to a report by Fox 17 Nashville.

The replica ark is designed as a presentation of Young Earth Creationism, the belief that our planet and universe were created from nothing in six days approximately six-thousand years ago. The full-size ark was built to show the true scope of Noah’s Ark, and that it’s possible to build a structure that could hold the 16,000 animals believers estimate survived the Biblical flood. As such, the ark is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet tall.