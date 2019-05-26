Owners of Noah’s Ark Sue for Rain Damage

“The rain fell on the earth forty days and forty nights.” Genesis 7:12 (The Israel Bible™)
The owners of Ark Encounters, a Biblically themed park in Kentucky featuring a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark, are currently involved in a lawsuit against its insurers for refusing to cover ran damage.
The park opened in 2016 after an investment of over $100 million. Even in the planning stages, the controversy over the ark led to a prolonged court battle. The exhibit sparked concerns about separation of church and state after Governor Matt Bevin approved $18 million in tax breaks for the project, according to a report by Fox 17 Nashville.
The replica ark is designed as a presentation of Young Earth Creationism, the belief that our planet and universe were created from nothing in six days approximately six-thousand years ago. The full-size ark was built to show the true scope of Noah’s Ark, and that it’s possible to build a structure that could hold the 16,000 animals believers estimate survived the Biblical flood. As such, the ark is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet tall.