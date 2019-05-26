“But Yehuda shall be inhabited forever, And Yerushalayim throughout the ages.” JOEL 4:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Yehuda is Yaakov’s fourth son. When the land is divided amongst the tribes of Israel, Yehuda receives the vast territory south of Yerushalayim, extending from the Dead Sea in the east to the Mediterranean in the west. For centuries, this area has been known as the region of Yehuda, or Judea. Though many people seek to sever the bond between the Jewish people and Judea, the biblical heartland of the Jewish people, through His prophet Yoel God promises that Yehuda will exist forever.