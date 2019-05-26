Trumptown in Golan Now Taking Applications

“Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem‘s hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes.” Proverbs 21:1 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights sparked considerable excitement in Israel, leading to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for the founding of a Golan Heights community named after Trump.

The community, which is still in its early stages, will house 97 families. These past few weeks its popularity has grown, and due to a large number of inquiries, the settlement has even created a hotline.

We have received close to 100 inquiries, mostly from families in the United States and Canada who say that they want to make aliyah and live in ‘Trump city,’ ” said Golan Regional Council head Haim Rokach.

The new community will be built on what is now part of Bruchim, which was founded in 1991 and whose population has steadily aged.

The official celebration honoring the decision by the Trump administration to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan will take place on June 12. Officials from the U.S. administration will be in attendance, together with Netanyahu and other officials.

