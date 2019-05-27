“Thus said Hashem: I will raise My hand to nations And lift up My ensign to peoples; And they shall bring your sons in their bosoms, And carry your daughters on their backs.” ISAIAH 49:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Yeshayahu describes the great con­tributions that the nations and individual non-Jews will play in the resettlement of Eretz Yisrael. In modern times, this prophecy is being fulfilled by the unprece­dented number of non-Jews who visit, support and pray for Israel. Great individual Christian warriors for Tzion have also emerged to fulfill Yeshayahu’s prophecy. For example, Major-General Orde Charles Wingate (1903-1944) was a British officer in Palestine during the Mandate, and trained many of the future leaders of the Israeli army. He drew on his love and knowledge of the Bible, and distilled strategies from the battles of Yehoshua, Gidon and King David. Known throughout Israel as “ha-yedid” (הידיד) or, ‘the friend,’ the Jewish people remember Orde Wingate and all the righteous non-Jews whose love for the Bible drove them to stand with Israel in her moment of need.