Arson Suspected in Mevo Modi’im Blaze

“That third I will put into the fire, And I will smelt them as one smelts silver And test them as one tests gold. They will invoke Me by name, And I will respond to them. I will declare, “You are My people,” And they will declare, “Hashem is our God!” Zechariah 13:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Investigations into the fire which destroyed the Mevo Modi’im community last week have determined that the evidence points to arson, as firebombs start a blaze outside another Jerusalem neighborhood.

Israel’s National Fire and Rescue Authority initially suspected faulty electrical wiring as the cause of the Mevo Modi’im blaze, and some speculated that customary Lag B’Omer bonfires were likely to blame for the massive conflagration which burned 40 of the town’s 50 houses to the ground, and damaged five more.