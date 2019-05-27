Ten Day Old Red Heifer Candidate Checked For Eligibility

Rabbinic experts traveled this week from Jerusalem to two separate locations in Israel where a small number of red heifer candidates are being raised, as part of the Temple Institute’s Raise a Red Heifer in Israel program, initiated four years ago. Three of the most recent candidates were checked to determine whether they bore suitably red coats, as required by halacha (Jewish law) to render them eligible as red heifer candidates. One bore a small patch of white hairs, rendering it ineligible. One bore a few very light red hairs, which will require further inspection. A third candidate is currently eligible, and will also require follow up. It is important to note that these three heifers are not the only candidates currently being raised. This video clip was taken during the inspection.

