Leading German Daily Prints Cutout Kippah in Solidarity With Jews

“Assuredly, All who wanted to devour you shall be devoured, And every one of your foes shall go into captivity; Those who despoiled you shall be despoiled, And all who pillaged you I will give up to pillage.” Jeremiah 30:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Days after Germany’s anti-Semitism czar said that Jews would be ill-advised to wear kippot in public in some parts of the country, one of the nation’s leading dailies printed a “do-it-yourself kippah” cutout on its front page on Monday as an act of solidarity with the Jewish community.

Ahead of the publication, which occupied about a quarter of the front page, Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt wrote: “If only one person in our country cannot wear [a] kippa without endangering himself, the answer can only be that we all wear a kippah. The kippah belongs to Germany!”

[wpipa id=”94167″