Ari Fuld’s Murderer Goes on Trial

“All the people of the land will bury them, and it will bring them renown on the day that I show my glory, declares the Lord God.” Ezekiel 39:13 (The Israel Bible™)

After a delay of six months, the trial of the 17-year old Palestinian who murdered Arif Fuld begins on Monday. Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, was stabbed in the back on September 16 at a market in Gush Etzion. Fuld was mortally wounded in the initial attack but managed to pursue his attacker and open fire with his personal pistol. His actions undoubtedly saved lives in the crowded shopping area.

The trial date was put off when the terrorist’s first lawyer was arrested for active participation in terrorist activities.

Born in New York, Fuld made aliyah in 1994. Settling in Efrat in Gush Etzion, Fuld was a well-known Israel advocate and right-wing activist. A GoFundme campaign raised over $1 million for Fuld’s widow.

The family of Fuld’s murderer receives $390 per month from the Palestinian Authority for his actions. If he remains in an Israeli jail, that sum increases.