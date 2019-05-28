Israel Bombs Syrian Anti-Aircraft Battery Following Attack on IDF Warplane

“Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare.” Psalms 144:1 (The Israel Bible™)
The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed that it launched a strike against a Syrian anti-aircraft battery on Monday night, after the battery fired on an Israeli fighter jet flying a routine mission over northern Israel.
“The IDF views with gravity any threat against its planes and takes active measures to defend them,” the IDF said in a statement.
According to the IDF the Syrian anti-aircraft missile, which was launched at around 9 p.m. Monday and landed in Syrian territory, originated in Quneitra on the edge of the Golan Heights.
The Israeli strike on the launcher is reported to have killed a Syrian officer and a soldier, as well as damaging a military vehicle.
No Israeli casualties or damage were reported.
Quneitra is under the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Last Saturday, Syria’s SANA news reported a number of missiles fired from Israel had been shot down by Syrian air defenses. On Friday night, Syrian state TV also reported that air defenses had intercepted missiles fired by Israeli jets.
The IDF did not comment on the reports.