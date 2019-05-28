Israel Bombs Syrian Anti-Aircraft Battery Following Attack on IDF Warplane

“Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare.” Psalms 144:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed that it launched a strike against a Syrian anti-aircraft battery on Monday night, after the battery fired on an Israeli fighter jet flying a routine mission over northern Israel.

“The IDF views with gravity any threat against its planes and takes active measures to defend them,” the IDF said in a statement.