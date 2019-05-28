Angela Merkel: Every Jewish Institution Needs Police Protection

“Assuredly, All who wanted to devour you shall be devoured, And every one of your foes shall go into captivity; Those who despoiled you shall be despoiled, And all who pillaged you I will give up to pillage.” Jeremiah 30:16 (The Israel Bible™)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed growing anti-Semitism in Germany, admitting that Jews are not safe in her country.

“Unfortunately there is to this day not a single synagogue, not a single day care center for Jewish children, not a single school for Jewish children that does not need to be guarded by German policemen,” Merkel said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“There has always been a certain number of anti-Semites among us, Unfortunately,” Merkel added, making reference to her country’s Nazi history.

“In Germany, obviously, they always have to be seen in a certain context, in the context of our past, which means we have to be that much more vigilant than others,” she said, emphasizing that Germany has to face”the specters of our past” and that “we have to tell our young people what history has brought over us and others, and these horrors… why we have to put ourselves in the other person’s shoes and why we stand up against intolerance and why we show no tolerance towards violations of human rights.”

Official figures showed 1,646 hate crimes against Jews were committed in 2018 – an increase of 10% on the previous year. Physical attacks against Jews in Germany also rose in the same period, with 62 violent incidents recorded, up from 37 in 2017. Jerusalem Post reported that according to the German Ministry of the Interior, “right-wing extremists committed 90% of the 1,800 incidents in 2018. The real number of Islamic-animated antisemitic attacks in Germany is not well documented due to authorities characterizing Islamic antisemitism as right-wing antisemitism.”

Merkel’s statements come just a few days after Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein warned Jews that it may be dangerous to wear yarmulkes in public.

The U.S. Ambassador to Germany responded in a tweet, calling on all people, Jews and non-Jews, to wear kippas.