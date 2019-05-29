“On the seventh day, they rose at daybreak and marched around the city, in the same manner, seven times; that was the only day that they marched around the city seven times.” JOSHUA 6:15 (The Israel Bible™)

On the seventh day, the Children of Israel walk around Yericho seven times. They blow the shofarot (שופרות), ‘rams horns,’ the walls miraculously fall, and they are able to take the city. The classical commentator Rashi notes that the seventh day of this process was Shabbat. This teaches us that war on behalf of defending the people and Land of Israel is permitted and required even on the peaceful and holy Sabbath. Even today, though we honor Shabbat and keep it holy, the State of Israel is required to protect itself seven days a week. Thus, in the Israeli Army, essential tasks to protect the nation must and do continue, even on Shabbat.