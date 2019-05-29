US Embassy in Jerusalem Launches Video Project: “The Day After Peace”

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem launched a new project titled “The Day After Peace”:

We constantly hear about the complicated reality of the relations between Israelis and Palestinians, but is it really the whole picture? In an effort to shed light on those untold stories, we partnered with DocAviv and Gesher Multicultural Film Fund and asked Jewish and Arab documentary filmmakers to submit proposals for short films. We selected seven films that present a nuanced and deeply personal perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The films of this project, titled #DayAfterPeace will be featured on this page starting May 29th. In the meantime, watch the project’s trailer.