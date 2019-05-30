Political Analyst Tweets Fake Trump Quote

Ian Bremmer, a foreign policy and political analyst at advisory firm Eurasia Group, serves prestigious clientele around the globe.

Brenner is also the president of Gzero Media, which includes television programming airing on public television nationwide. Yet Bremmer has crossed the line in creating fake news around President Donald Trump’s trip overseas to Japan.

“President Trump in Tokyo: ‘Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden,” Bremmer Tweeted on Sunday, apparently trying to continue his satirical approach to the Trump presidency seen in his “Gzero World” puppet show.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy wrote:

“If this alleged quote from Trump is accurate, it’s a huge propaganda win for the disgusting murderous tyrant that is King Jong Un,” Dunleavy tweeted. “But if this quote is fabricated, it’s a truly deceitful piece of Fake News. And I’d like more than just Ian Bremmer’s say-so before I decide which.”

Dunleavy posted an update:

“UPDATE: @ianbremmer has now admitted that he fabricated this viral Trump quote. And yet it is being shared by journalists and congressmen as if it is real.”

Trump took notice of Bremmer’s falsehood and commented on it on Twitter:

“.@ianbremmer now admits that he MADE UP “a completely ludicrous quote,” attributing it to me. This is what’s going on in the age of Fake News. People think they can say anything and get away with it. Really, the libel laws should be changed to hold Fake News Media accountable!”

Bremmer issued an apology shortly thereafter.

“My tweet yesterday about Trump preferring Kim Jong Un to Biden as President was meant in jest. The President correctly quoted me as saying it was a “completely ludicrous” statement. I should have been clearer. My apologies.”

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media