Israel to Head to Elections for the Second Time This Year

By JNS

“He changes times and seasons, Removes kings and installs kings; He gives the wise their wisdom And knowledge to those who know.” Daniel 2:21 (The Israel Bible™)

View of voting notes at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham. (Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israeli lawmakers took an unprecedented step on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset, throwing the country back into another election season just weeks after a national election.

After a 12-hour debate, lawmakers approved a measure by a vote of 74 to 45 to dissolve the 21st Knesset and hold new elections on September 17. The Likud-sponsored bill was supported by fellow right-wing parties Yisrael Beitenu, United Torah Judaism, Shas and the Union of Right-Wing Parties as well as two Israeli Arab parties, Ra’am Balad and Hadash Ta’al.



Subscribe to our mailing list