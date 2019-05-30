Iranian Billboard Shows Destroyed US-Israeli Ships: ‘We Drowned Them All’

“Ah, those who plan iniquity And design evil on their beds; When morning dawns, they do it, For they have the power.” Micah 2:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Iranian Fars News Agency released a video this week showing a large billboard that was put up in Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran in honor of Quds Day.

The video is a time lapse of the billboard being put up in Tehran’s commercial center.

The billboard shows destroyed American and Israeli ships in a “sea” made of a Palestinian keffiyehs, with an image of the Dome of the Rock in the background.

The billboard reads: “We Drowned Them All” in Farsi, Hebrew and English.

