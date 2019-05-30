Islamic Jihad Video Shows Drone Attack on IDF Tank in Clashes On Gaza Border

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video to the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Miyadin network showing a drone attack against an IDF tank operating along the Gaza border. The video was filmed during last month’s clashes that resulted from 700 rockets being fired at Israel from Gaza. The Arabic broadcast came with a warning in Hebrew that said: “Your fortresses will not stand before us.” Ironically, the device dropped onto the tank does not seem to affect either the tank or a soldier seen climbing onto the tank.

