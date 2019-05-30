Nikki Haley Announces New Book

“Awake, awake, clothe yourself with splendor. O arm of Hashem! Awake as in days of old, As in former ages! It was you that hacked Rahab in pieces, That pierced the Dragon.” Isaiah 51:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the released date and title of her new book from St. Martin’s Press. “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace” will be released on November 12.

Described as “A revealing, dramatic, deeply personal book about the most significant events of our time, written by the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations.” Haley is described by the publisher as, “ widely admired for her forthright manner (“With all due respect, I don’t get confused”), her sensitive approach to tragic events, and her confident representation of America’s interests as our Ambassador to the United Nations during times of crisis and consequence.”

“In this book, Haley offers a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.

“This book reveals a woman who can hold her own—and better—in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times.”

The subject matter will cover her final years in the South Carolina governor’s office where she pushed to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the mass shooting at a Charleston church. She also will share her experiences at the United Nations where she became a fierce defender of Israel.

This will be Haley’s second venture into literature.

In her two-year tenure as the ambassador, Haley took a tough stance, working to reverse the frequently absurd anti-Israel bias in the United Nations. She has received countless accolades from Zionists around the world and last Thursday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center awarded Haley its highest honor – the Humanitarian Laureate Award – at its Midwest Region’s 2019 Spirit of Courage Benefit dinner in Chicago.