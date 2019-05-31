Ramadan Stabbing Attacks in Jerusalem: Two Jews Wounded, One in Critical Condition

“In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim.” Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Two Jewish men were stabbed by a Palestinian in the Old City of Jerusalem at approximately 6:20 on Friday morning, one near Damascus Gate and the other near the Hurva Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter.

A 40-year-old man who was stabbed in his upper body near the Damascus gate is in critical condition, fighting for his life in Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center. A 16-year-old young man was stabbed in the back near the Damascus gate and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem where he is in light to moderate condition.

פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים: הגבר שנדקר סמוך לשער שכם ונפצע קשה מאוד מנותח בשעה זו בבית החולים שערי צדק בירושלים@kettydor עם עדכון על מצב הפצועים pic.twitter.com/J2OkOr4Y5b — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 31, 2019

According to police reports, the Palestinian terrorist entered the old city via the Damascus gate when he stabbed the first victim, the older man, who was on a side street. The terrorist fled the scene, spotting his second victim, After stabbing the young man, police shot and killed the Palestinian terrorist.

There was an increased police presence in the area due to this being the last Friday of the month-long Ramadan period. Ramadan a period of fasting and increased devotion for Muslims, is also a period of increased Islamic terrorist activity in Israel and around the world.