US Ambassador Slams Obama for Treating Israel Like a “Thief”

At a keynote speech at Yeshiva University’s 88th commencement ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman criticized former President Obama’s policy regarding Israel.

“Should Israel still negotiate with the Palestinians even though Israel did not steal their land? Of course it should, precisely because we are not suggesting, as our predecessor did — that Israel return to the bargaining table as a thief returning to the scene of a crime. Precisely for that reason, there is a basis for discussion,” the Jewish Insider’sJacob Kornbluhquoted Friedman as saying. “The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not consumed by hatred nor are unwilling to live in peace. Many are well educated, many of them want what everyone wants — peace, security, good schools, and a better and more dignified way of life. We need to help them get there — not the perpetual handouts that create a culture of dependency and corruption.”