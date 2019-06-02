Rabbi Tuly’s Birthday/Jerusalem Day Wish: Help the Homeless of the Moshav

He who is generous to the poor makes a loan to Hashem; He will repay him his due.” Proverbs 19:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Dear Friends,

Ten days ago, an unprecedented tragedy struck Israel. A wildfire raged through the small community of Mevo Modi’im. With no warning, the people were forced to flee their homes. When they returned, 50 of the 60 homes had burned. Even the people whose homes were spared will not be able to return for at least six months as the water and electric infrastructures were entirely destroyed.

Today is a special day celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the Liberation of Jerusalem – Yom Yerushalayim – and it is also my 39th birthday. In light of last week’s tragic fire that left an entire community homeless, I am asking you for a very special birthday gift.

When my kids asked me what I want for my birthday present, instead of a new tie or a pair of socks, I told them I have something else in mind this year, and I wanted to include you as well.

Instead of a birthday party and conventional gifts for me, tomorrow (from 6 – 9 PM Israel time) we are hosting all 60 families at a local shopping mall and buying them new clothes, medications, and other essential items.

I can’t think of a better way to mark Jerusalem Day and my birthday than helping those in need. Please send a special birthday gift of a donation and make my birthday wish come true.

We will be posting a video to share the joy of giving.