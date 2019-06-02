“Let the rivers clap their hands, the mountains sing joyously together” PSALMS 98:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The sharp sounds of waters crashing into the rocks, as if calling out to Hashem, and the juxtaposition of great mountains which stand as an affirmation of God’s wondrous creations, can only be referring to one place in Israel: Rosh Hanikra. At the northwestern tip of the country, on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, one can see an unusual geological phenomenon. A cliff made of soft white chalk rock hovers over the sea. Over time, the crashing of the waves into the soft rock of the mountain has created different rock formations as well as cavernous tunnels called grottoes. The grottoes weave the geology, history and spirit of the Land of Israel together beautifully, representing nature’s grand praise of God in Eretz Yisrael.