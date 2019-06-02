Hamas Official Thanks Iran for Providing Rockets Used Against Israel

“You are My war club, [My] weapons of battle; With you I clubbed nations, With you I destroyed kingdoms;” Jeremiah 51:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar thanked Iran on Thursday for providing rockets to the terrorist group to launch towards Israel.

He also warned Israel that Tel Aviv would be targeted again if the Jewish state launches another operation against the Gaza Strip, which Hamas controls.

“Iran provided us with rockets, and we surprised the world when our resistance targeted Beersheba,” said Sinwar on TV.

“Had it not been for Iran, the resistance in Palestine would not have possessed its current capabilities,” he said.

Earlier this month, Israel and Hamas, which is an Iranian proxy, agreed to a six-month ceasefire in the aftermath of the latter launching nearly 700 rockets into the Jewish state and caused four civilian deaths.