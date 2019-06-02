American Jewish Congress Launches ‘Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics’

“Let all the ends of the earth pay heed and turn to Hashem, and the peoples of all nations prostrate themselves before You;” Psalms 22:28 (The Israel Bible™)

The American Jewish Congress is launching a one-of-a-kind “Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics,” a platform that summarizes the positions and voting records of the 2020 presidential candidates and all U.S. senators, on relevant facts to ground American Jews and pro-Israel voters.

The guide will continuously update as events unfold in the run-up to the 2020 elections.