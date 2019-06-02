American Jewish Congress Launches ‘Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics’

“Let all the ends of the earth pay heed and turn to Hashem, and the peoples of all nations prostrate themselves before You;” Psalms 22:28 (The Israel Bible™)
The American Jewish Congress is launching a one-of-a-kind “Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics,” a platform that summarizes the positions and voting records of the 2020 presidential candidates and all U.S. senators, on relevant facts to ground American Jews and pro-Israel voters.
The guide will continuously update as events unfold in the run-up to the 2020 elections.
Organization president Jack Rosen said it is all about civic engagement and education.
“We are at a point in our history where maximum information can make maximum impact on the way we vote, as individuals, and as members of the Jewish community,” he said. “We are also letting our politicians know we are paying attention to what they do, what they say and how they vote on the issues that are most pressing to us today.”
“The Jewish Guide to U.S. Politics” will allow Americans to examine the voting records, executive actions and public statements made by U.S. senators, House members and presidential candidates, both Republican and Democrat, on issues important to members of the Jewish community and its allies.