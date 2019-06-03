“And so I propose to build a house for the name of Hashem my God, as Hashem promised my father David, saying, ‘Your son, whom I will set on your throne in your place, shall build the house for My name” I KINGS 5:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Because King Shlomo reigns over a united and strong kingdom living at peace, he is able to embark upon the building of the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim. The Talmud (Zevachim 118) relates that the Mishkan stood in Gilgal for 14 years, in Shilo for 369 years, and in Nov and Givon together for another 57 years, equaling a total of 440 years. After this period, work on a permanent House of God can finally begin. This monumental project is the high point of the history of the People of Israel. The purpose of the exodus from Egypt was to receive the Torah and to observe it in Eretz Yisrael, which includes serving Hashem in the place He chose — the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim (see Exodus 6:6-8). This Temple would serve as a focal point for worship of God, by the Children of Israel and the rest of the world.