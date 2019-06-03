Jerusalem Mayor Presented with “Covenant”

“And they shall bring all your brothers from all the nations as an offering to the Lord, … to my holy mountain Jerusalem, says the Lord, just as the Israelites bring their offering … to the house of the Lord.” Isaiah 66:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Yesterday on Jerusalem Day, Yom Yerushalayim, Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365 presented Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion with a copy of The Jerusalem Covenant and 216,168 signatures in support of the eternal and undivided capital of the Jewish people.

The Jerusalem Covenant, which includes signatories from over 100 countries, declares that “Jerusalem belongs to the Jews through Biblical, historical and legal rights.”

“There is no single issue that unites Jewish and Christian Zionists as much as their steadfast support for Jerusalem as the eternal, undivided capital of the Jewish people. Through the power of social media, we were able to gather so many digital signatures from supporters all over the world from Albania to Zimbabwe,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

Rabbi Weisz presented Mayor Lion with the covenant to the backdrop of the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem- a location with significant historical and spiritual significance for the People of Israel.

“Mayor Lion was impressed and humbled as he noticed signatories from countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and even Syria” said Rabbi Weisz.

Israel365 will continue collecting signatures of supporters of Jerusalem and of the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel and will release an updated edition of The Jerusalem Covenant in time for Jerusalem Day 2019.